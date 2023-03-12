Drua moves up the ladder

[Source: Super Rugby Pacific/Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua is now fifth on the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific standings after three rounds.

Our Drua now have eight points from two wins and a loss.

Last season the Drua had 12 points after 14 rounds and finished 11th in the season.

Yesterday’s 25-24 upset win against the defending champions Crusaders puts the side in a good position heading into round four where they’ll travel to Australia and face Queensland Reds who are ninth on the table.

Drua coach Mick Byrne says the side showed their growth in yesterday’s win.

“It was just the belief in ourselves to play 80 minutes and we talked about it for a number of weeks now and it was time we went out and showed ourselves we can do it, and we did that”.

Only the Brumbies and Chiefs remain unbeaten in the competition.

The New Zealand side is at the top of the standings with 15 points followed by the Brumbies with 12, the Blues and Hurricanes both have 10 but the Auckalnd side is third for points for and against.

The Drua will play Seru Uru and Filipo Daugunu’s Reds next Sunday at 5pm.

