Rugby

PM impressed with Drua win

Akuila Cama Deputy News Manager [email protected]

March 11, 2023 5:18 pm

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka with the victorious Fijian Drua team [Source: Twitter]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka was very impressed with the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua’s historical win against the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific champions the Crusaders today.

The PM, a former national rep and his wife, Suluweti, were among the thousands of enthusiastic Fiji rugby fans who cheered the team on until the final whistle.

PM Rabuka visited the team after the game in their changing room and congratulated them, and also wished them well in their upcoming matches.

The Drua beat the 11 time champions 25-24 in front of a jam-packed Lautoka’s Churchill Park.

It was the first-ever home game win in Fiji for the side since joining the competition last year.


The Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka reacts after Fijian Drua’s historic win [Source: Twitter]

According to the Fijian government, the “power of one vote” has continued to duplicate and exemplify in other forms of achievements for Fiji since 24th December 2022.

