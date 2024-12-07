Drua launches merchandise for 2025 season

The Drua’s rise in the rugby arena has not only showcased the team’s prowess but has also created a sense of unity among fans who share a love for the sport.

These were the words of Jacks of Fiji Director Nikul Khatri during the unveiling of the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua’s 2025 merch.

Khatri says that Drua team that has become a symbol of resilience, passion, and pride for our nation.

Article continues after advertisement

“We understand our market and the importance of inclusivity. That’s why we’ve made sure our range reflects the diverse needs of our community, so every supporter can wear their love for Drua with pride. Today we are thrilled to unveil the official Drua jersey and merchandise for the 2025 season. This year’s collection, in collaboration with New Balance, includes an exciting range of jerseys, polos, shorts, and much more.”

Khatri adds that as the team looks ahead to the upcoming 2025 Super Rugby Pacific season, this launch serves as a reminder of the powerful connection between the Drua and their fans.

He adds that in collaboration with New Balance, this year’s collection promises to set new standards for rugby merchandise.

Fijian Drua General Manager Commercial Shane Hussein says this marks the fourth year of partnership with Jacks of Fiji.

Hussein says that the 2025 season range really signals the beginning of the new season.

He adds that delighted in how far they have progressed in just three short years, and now becoming the biggest merchandising brand in the Super Rugby Pacific.