Drua home games tickets selling fast

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

Tickets for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua’s home games are quickly selling out.

According to Ticketing Manager Biu Tadranu, it’s the first time they’ve made all home game tickets available for purchase before the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season begins.

Tadranu says that a majority of the tickets have been purchased by fans from overseas.

“You know, we the locals are used to leaving things to the last minute. I urge the Drua fans, all the Fijians out there to come in and purchase your tickets and secure your seats early.”

He adds that tickets for the first home game, where Drua will face the Crusaders, are selling quickly.

They will clash at 1.05pm on the 9th of March at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

You can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.