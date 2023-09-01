Drua has the potential to go further: Harris

[Source: PhotoSport NZ]

Departing Swire Shipping Fijian Drua assistant coach Brad Harris believes the team can improve from what they achieved in this season’s Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

Harris will part ways with the Drua in October, embarking on a new journey with the Melbourne Rebels.

He is currently with the Fiji Water Flying Fijians in preparation for the Rugby World Cup in France.

Harris says he’s blessed to have been part of the Drua since its inception, helping and forming connections with the players.

“To have the opportunity to work with the boys in a full-time professional 15s environment on the island was outstanding. I think that the team is really in a good place to push on and improve on what was achieved last year.”

Harris adds joining the Rebels means he can be closer to home but the Drua will always have a special place in his heart.

He says it will be a strange feeling to walk into Churchill Park or at the HFC Stadium in the opposite colors.

Throughout the two seasons, Harris and the Drua have celebrated some success including the historic win over Crusaders in front of a raucous crowd in Lautoka.

On top of this was their 41-17 win over Reds in Suva where the Drua booked their ticket to the quarter-finals.