Drua backs Bryne as FF coach

Mick Byrne

The Fijian Drua franchise has given its full backing to coach Mick Byrne, who was yesterday announced as the new Flying Fijians mentor.

Fijian Drua CEO Mark Evans says everybody at the Drua is delighted that Byrne has been appointed to the national team as head coach.

He adds that Byrne has done a terrific job with the Drua, and the franchise is sure that he will do the same for the Flying Fijians.

Evans says they are also very confident that Byrne will be completely focused on the remainder of the Super Rugby Pacific season.

The Drua says once the SRP is completed, hopefully some time into June, Byrne will be able to give the national team his full focus and attention.

The Fijian Drua says it will now undertake a process to appoint a replacement in the coming months.