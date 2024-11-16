Drua 7s wins Bowl final

The Drua 7s team put on an impressive performance to claim the Men’s Bowl final at the Fiji Bitter Mataso 7s, beating BLK Lavidi Brothers 24-12.

Head coach and Swire Shipping Fijian Drua center Ioesefo Masi said he was proud of his team, especially since many of the players were new to 7s rugby.

“Some big teams were here like the national 7s team, it was a good opportunity for the boys to play against them, experience and test their fitness”.

The win is a strong start for the team as they continue to build confidence and experience in the 7s format.