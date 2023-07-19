Dewes excited for coaching opportunity

[Source: Seremaia/ Facebook]

Former Fiji Water Flying Fijians prop Graham Dewes is excited to come back and coach the country of his birth.

Dewes who scored the winning try against Wales in Nantes in 2007 never thought he’d have a coaching role for Fiji at this year’s World Cup.

He says his coaching journey started back in 2007 with a former Flying Fijians flyhalf.

The scrum coach says he looks forward to the new challenge.

“No, never my coaching journey started with a small conversation with Seremaia Bai back in 2007 when we finish, we wanted to learn how to coach so we could come back to Fiji and coach kids, the last few months have quite an exciting journey for me.”

Dewes adds to have team of coaches who are former Flying Fijians is a blessing for him and an awesome opportunity to put merge valuable ideas that will benefit the national side.

On the business side of things, Dewes has backed up their forward pack, showing his confidence in their versatility and growth.

The Flying Fijians are two days away from facing Ikale Tonga in the first Punjas Pacific Battle on Saturday at 3pm at Lautoka’s Churchill Park.

You can also watch the match live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.