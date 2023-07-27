Debutants again this weekend

Fiji Water Flying Fijians squad.

Some new players will be named by Fiji Water Flying Fijians head coach Simon Raiwalui today for the Punjas Pacific Battle against Samoa on Saturday.

After last week’s game, only Vilive Miramira, Iosefo Masi, Meli Tuni, Joseva Tamani and Meli Derenalagi have yet to don the national jumper.

Raiwalui says Jiuta Wainiqolo, Vinaya Habosi and a few others are unavailable for selection this week.

The head coach adds that Habosi will have another review in Fiji at the end of this month.



Fiji Water Flying Fijians head coach Simon Raiwalui.

Raiwalui says he can provide an update on Habosi next week.

The former national captain says Samoa will be different at home as some players didn’t travel to Japan with the focus on Fiji.

“Very strong, big physical packs, very good in the setpiece they are very strong in the scrum they’ve got quality across the field so it’s obviously a little bit hard to gauge not knowing the exact team so there could be quite a few changes and they were very aggressive across the park.”

Raiwalui will name the team at 1pm today at their hotel in Nadi.

Fiji plays Samoa at 2pm on Saturday.