Deans champ hopes to keep improving

Queen Victoria School under-18 side will have to dig deep if they want to retain their Deans title this year.

The side overcame a strong Lelean Memorial School outfit 15-13 in the semifinal of the Vodafone Eastern Zone competition and will play Ratu Kadavulevu School in the final this weekend.

School chaplain Ratu Sakiusa Naicovitabua says they lost twice to RKS this year but they’ll give their best in the final.

Article continues after advertisement

Naicovitabua says they’re improving every week but playing RKS is a whole different ball game altogether.

“Today’s game we see a little bit improvement, from last week’s game and we hope that we’ll keep improving untill we reach the final. We will be preparing for it and we’ll see next week”

The final will be held Saturday at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Meanwhile, in the Western Zone, Natabua High School faces Ba Provinicial Freebird Institute in the under-18 final this weekend.