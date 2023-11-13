Deaf Rugby Friendly fosters unity: Cagialau

The Deaf Rugby Friendly International match organised by the National Council for Persons with Disabilities between Japan and Fiji has been hailed as a success.

Fiji defeated the visitors 15-12 at Albert Park in Suva this morning.

Executive Director Lemeki Cagialau says the event wasn’t only about participating but a testament to the power of sport in uniting individuals.

Article continues after advertisement

He says it fosters inclusivity.

Cagialau adds that this initiative not only showcases the talents of deaf athletes, but it also raises awareness about the importance of inclusion and equality.

He says that this match serves as an inspiration and a source of resilience for the community.