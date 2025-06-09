Cunningham names final World Cup squad with Serevi to start

Asinate Serevi.

The Vodafone Fijiana XV’s side has confirmed its lineup for Sunday’s Rugby World Cup 2025 final pool clash against Wales in Exeter, with head coach Ioan Cunningham opting for a mix of consistency and fresh opportunity as his team looks to close their campaign on a high.

Cunningham has rewarded players for their standout performance against Scotland while also managing injuries and suspensions that forced tactical changes.

“We’ve tried to reward performances after the Scotland match, where the players showed tremendous effort and skill. Of course, there are a few forced changes due to injury and suspension, but that’s why we have a strong squad, and we back every player who steps onto the field.”

Among the notable inclusions is veteran lock Asinate Serevi, who earns her first start of the tournament.

Serevi, who captained Fijiana to a famous World Cup win over South Africa in 2022, brings leadership and experience to the forward pack.

She replaces Nakesa, who shifts to the bench to provide impact later in the match.

“I’m beyond excited! Getting my first start in this World Cup was one of my goals from the very beginning. I’ve been fighting for my spot, and now I have the chance to play a significant role.”

The front row features Karalaini Naisewa at loosehead prop, Keleni Marawa at hooker and Vika Matarugu at tighthead, while Repeka Tove returns to the right wing and Kolora Lomani starts on the left after impressing last week.

Serevi stressed that the clash with Wales is about more than just winning—it’s about leaving a mark on the tournament.

“This is our final chance to show the world what we’re made of. We want to inspire the next generation of Fijiana players, and to make sure we’re remembered for our fighting spirit.”

The Fijiana squad will run out determined to close their World Cup journey with a performance worthy of their reputation—full of heart, resilience and unity.

They meet Wales at 1.45am this Sunday at Sandy Park in Exeter, United Kingdom.

