Crunch time for MGM U17

[Source: Pitas Picture/ Facebook]

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School is navigating in uncharted waters as the semi-finals of the Vodafone Super Deans looms.

Their Under-17 grade overcame Lelean Memorial School 27-24 in the quarter-finals last Saturday, lifting them through to the top four in just their first season in the elusive competition.

The side fielded five debutants in that match, which means all the players in the team is exposed to the atmosphere and the level of competition in the national finals.

Article continues after advertisement

Coach Koroi Matadigo says his side did just enough to make it past the quarters but now it’s crunch time.

“Now that we are coming up to the semi-final, its back again go the drawing board, working on our set-pieces and getting back to the basics.”

Matadigo says their quarter-final is dedicated to all the teachers in MGM who take out their time to help the players balance their academics and sports.

MGM, Queen Victoria School, Ratu Kadavulevu School and Marist Brothers High School are the teams that will feature in the U17 semis.

The semi-final will be held at the HFC Stadium in Suva and you can watch the live coverage on FBC Sports.