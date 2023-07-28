Coral Coast sevens partners with Axellerate

[ Source: Supplied ]

Axellerate, a well-known apparel company, has recently announced a three-year partnership with one of the country’s most anticipated rugby competitions.

The company will be sponsoring all MacDonald Coral Coast Sevens outfits for the competition until 2026.

According to Axellerate’s chief executive, Josua Matau, their objective is to promote active lifestyles and sports excellence, which aligns perfectly with the tournament’s goals.

[ Source: Supplied ]

Matau says that this sponsorship provides them with the opportunity to engage with rugby communities in the region and support local sporting initiatives.



[ Source: Supplied ]

The Funding Chairman, Jay Whyte, believes that this kind of support will elevate the level of tournaments in the region.



[ Source: Supplied ]

The MacDonald Coral Coast Sevens is scheduled to take place from the 18th to the 20th of January next year.