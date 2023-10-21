Consistency and discipline key for Bobo

Sireli Bobo

The Fiji Sevens head coach for the Pacific Games, Sireli Bobo, is excited about the opportunity to lead the team in a major tournament.

Bobo, who also coaches the Ba Rugby team, expresses confidence in his young squad’s ability to leave a mark in the upcoming event in the Solomon Islands next month.

He adds the selection of these players is based on their consistent performance and discipline, scouted during nationwide rugby competitions.

“With the performance of the boys’ week in and week out. Consistency is one of the area that I looked for in terms of playing in various tournaments around the country. And we are so blessed to have that. And it’s a big plus for us in Fiji. ”

Bobo firmly believes that these budding talents have the potential to form a formidable team.

As a former Flying Fijians winger, he considers himself fortunate and grateful to guide the Sevens side at the Pacific Games, recognizing the sport’s significant role in Fiji.