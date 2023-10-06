Composure and discipline key for Naitasiri

It will be a repeat of the 2022 Skipper Cup final when Naitasiri battles Nadi in the second semi-final tomorrow.

Last year, Nadi was crowned the champion at Prince Charles Park beating the Highlanders by a mere 16-11 scoreline.

They met again in round two of the competition on July 15th, this time with Naitasiri emerging 16-14 winners.

Article continues after advertisement

It means that tomorrow’s semi-final clash will be the second time this season that these two teams will go head-to-head.

Naitasiri rugby manager Ratu Sikeli Bulivecega says they won’t look at past results as it gives room for complacency.

He says they will stick to the game plan ensuring that they come out victors when the dust settles at the HFC Bank Stadium tomorrow.

“They’ll (Nadi) be coming with a lot of strength, they’re focused and prepared too. Coming into the final, it won’t be easy, it’s do or die, everyone wants to go up and nobody wants to lose. I think for us the key thing is to maintain our composure and keep our discipline.”

Ratu Sikeli says they respect the current Farebrother holders as they bring a lot of strength and depth.

Naitasiri is calling on its fans to show up in numbers and cheer them on in what will be a bruising encounter.

They meet tomorrow at 3 p.m. but before that, Suva battles Nadroga at 1 p.m. in the first semi-final.

You can watch both matches live on FBC Sports.