Coates backs Fijiana to finish strong

Vodafone Fijiana XV’s lock Jade Coates. [Photo Credit: Women's Rugby World Cup 2025]

Vodafone Fijiana XV’s lock Jade Coates believes unity and resilience will be the keys to a strong finish in their Rugby World Cup pool campaign as they prepare for their final clash against Wales.

Coates, who has been one of the standouts in Fiji’s pack, says the experience of competing against world-class opposition has been invaluable in the team’s growth.

“It’s been awesome competing against some of these top-quality sides, and it has really helped us grow as a team.”

Article continues after advertisement

The Fijiana have been embraced by local communities in England, enjoying full stadiums and strong support both at home and abroad.

Coates stressed that the team’s focus now is on translating their performances into results.

“Last week our stats didn’t really reflect the scoreboard, so this week we want to make sure they do and finish the tournament on a high.”

Fiji will meet Wales in their final pool match on Sunday at 1.45am, with Coates confident that the team’s spirit and togetherness will drive them to deliver a performance their nation can be proud of.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.