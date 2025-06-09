Chasing greatness through grief - England's warrior queen

[Source: BBC Sport]

Meg Jones’ speed, strength, industry and uncanny ability to be in the right place at the right time have made her arguably the best player at this World Cup.

For a period, during the early part of Covid lockdown, they also made her one of Amazon’s best delivery drivers.

That and her bladder control.

“I was really good, so good,” the England centre told her Barely Rugby podcast.

“I was super fast. They wanted to do like a documentary on me.

“But yeah, toilet breaks are not really a thing. You’re in at 5am and then you probably leave about 4pm without having to wee.”

While she was delivering door to door in her hi-viz vest, Jones, then 23, had already been to a Rugby World Cup final.

She had started the 2017 defeat by New Zealand at outside centre. A year before that, she had travelled to the Olympics as teenager, filling in as a non-playing reserve for the Great Britain team that finished fourth.

But as the pandemic bit and her Sevens contract was frozen, she thought her rugby career might be over

“It was scary,” says Jones.

“I’d never had another job in your life and suddenly my livelihood had gone.

“I just thought I was going to be an Amazon delivery driver for the rest of my life.”

Online retail’s gain would have been English rugby’s grievous loss.

Jones was a prodigious talent. Born in Cardiff, she was taken to Glamorgan Wanderers by her father Simon when she was six.

Aged 11, she was part of a Cardiff Schoolboys side who beat Bridgend in the final of the DC Thomas Cup at the Principality Stadium., external

Playing a year up for Cardiff Blues under-15 girls team, her quality still stood out.

“Her ball playing was probably only eclipsed by her kicking display,” purred a report from the time., external

England World Cup winner Danielle Waterman watched one of her matches and was similarly impressed.

“I remember her running around in a pink scrum hat and thinking, she’s one of the most talented under-18 players I’ve ever seen,” she said.

