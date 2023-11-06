Cane to face judiciary after red card in World Cup final

[Source: 1News]

All Blacks skipper Sam Cane will appear before a judicial committee tonight following the red card he received during his team’s World Cup final defeat to South Africa in Paris.

Cane was yellow carded then dismissed on review after tackling Boks midfielder Jesse Kriel high – contrary to law 9.13 (dangerous tackling) – in the 12-11 defeat at the Stade de France.

Afterwards, a clearly upset Cane spoke of having to live with the incident for the rest of his life.

Cane, who recently announced he will be taking a sabbatical and miss next year’s Super Rugby season due to a contract with Japanese club Suntory, will face the committee on a Zoom call.

The committee will be chaired by Adam Casselden SC (Australia) and joined by former international player Becky Essex (England) and former international referee Donal Courtney (Ireland).

Any ban would largely be academic after the devastation of Cane’s dismissal in the first half of the match which hugely disadvantaged an All Blacks team still recovering from the sinbinning of fellow loose forward Shannon Frizell.

It would also have to be served during his season with Suntory.

Despite Cane’s absence, the All Blacks fought back from a 12-6 halftime deficit to score the game’s only try via Beauden Barrett and push the defending champions all the way.