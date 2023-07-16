Cakaudrove next for Northland

Game yesterday between Northland and Bua at the Lekutu Secondary School ground in Bua.

A gutsy Bua outfit fell at home to Northland 20-17 in the opening Vodafone Vanua Championship round.

Northland’s defence proved to be the difference at the Lekutu Secondary School ground in Bua yesterday.

Two penalties and a converted try to Northland saw them leading the home side 13-7 at the break.

In the second half, Bua scored another try in the 55th minute to lead 14-13 but the visitors responded with another try five minutes later to be back in front 20-14.

Bua nailed a penalty kick to in the final ten minutes to trail 17-20 and made several attempts to score another try but the brave Northland defence kept them at bay.

Next weekend, Northland meets Cakaudrove at Ratu Ganilau Park in Savusavu while Bua takes on Nanukuloa in Rakiraki.