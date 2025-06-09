Byrne relishes Rotorua experience ahead of Samoa clash

Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne says the team is embracing the opportunity to play in Rotorua this weekend, both on and off the field.

The national side arrived earlier this week and has been treated to warm hospitality and cultural activities in the heart of New Zealand’s Bay of Plenty.

Byrne says the experience has been uplifting for his players as they prepare for Saturday’s Pacific Nations Cup clash against Samoa.

“It’s a great opportunity for us down here in Rotorua. We’re enjoying some great hospitality in a good, strong rugby community. We’ve enjoyed some cultural experiences earlier in the week, which is very inspiring.”

The coach added that his squad is eager to deliver a strong performance against a physical Samoan side at Rotorua International Stadium.

“We look forward to performing on Saturday when we meet Samoa. It’s obviously a big side that we’re really looking forward to going in against.”

The Flying Fijians meet Samoa at 3pm this Saturday in what is expected to be another bruising Pacific contest.

