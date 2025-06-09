Byrne praises Tamanivalu’s influence

Seta Tamanivalu [Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne has hailed the impact of former All Black Seta Tamanivalu, who scored again in Fiji’s 29–15 victory over Samoa yesterday, backing up his try from last week’s clash.

Byrne says Tamanivalu’s presence in the midfield has been just as valuable off the ball as on it.

“Yeah, Seta’s been awesome. His leadership, his calmness has been good. So I think Seta’s been great. He’s been influential as a leader, and it’s been great to have him back in the squad.”

Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne [Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

The veteran centre’s form is proving crucial as Fiji builds momentum towards the elimination rounds of the Pacific Nations Cup.

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians will likely face Canada in the semifinal next weekend.

