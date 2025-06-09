Byrne keeps focus inward ahead of Samoa clash

source: Flying Fijian / Facebook

Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne says his side remains focused on fine-tuning their own game as they prepare for a crucial Pacific Nations Cup elimination clash against Samoa.

The Manu Samoa outfit has been based in Auckland in recent weeks, making Rotorua something of a home ground for them today.

But Byrne insists Fiji’s attention is on sharpening areas of their play that needed improvement after last week’s win over Tonga.

“At this stage, we’ve been really focused in on ourselves and what we needed to work on after our Tonga game. And we had a good cultural morning with the Samoan team, and they look pretty determined.”

He acknowledged Samoa will be equally well-prepared but believes Fiji’s progress in camp puts them in a strong position heading into the elimination stage of the competition.

The match will kick-off at 3pm today in Rotorua, New Zealand.

