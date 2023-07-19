Bua determined to secure a spot in Skipper Cup next year

Bua Rugby Union remains determined to secure a spot in the Skipper Cup competition next year.

Manager, Ilaitia Sigarara says they have bounced back stronger after the setback last year.

Bua lost to Yasawa 20-21 in the semi-final and failed to claim a spot in the Vodafone Vanua Championship final last year to qualify for the 2023 Skipper Cup.

Article continues after advertisement

Sigarara says the players are full of zest, and hopeful of a positive outcome.

“I am grateful for our players’ performance. I am thankful to God for his guidance. I am also thankful to the supporters, who have always supported the team.”

Sigarara says they have a lot of new players in the team this year, and most of them have been selected from different villages in the Province of Bua.

He says the players are not deterred by their sizes, as they play with a lot of hope.

The Manager says despite suffering a loss in their opening match, they are optimistic of positive results in other matches as they improve on their weaknesses.

Bua takes on Nanukuloa in Rakiraki next weekend.