Bua Central College U-19s eyes National Quarters

Bua Central College Under-19s are no strangers to high-stakes rugby, already making their mark in just their second year at the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Vodafone Deans playoffs.

Team manager Viliame Tuivunilagi believes last weekend’s grueling Northern Zone final has only sharpened their resolve ahead of this weekend’s crucial showdown.

Adding firepower to their campaign are four players from the Junior Bati squad that defeated Tonga earlier in May, bringing valuable experience and composure to the side.

“Some of them have the experience after losing from last year’s play-offs in Labasa, which was the main game in the under-18. So we will use that experience from last year, that loss, to regain, rebuild and refocus.”

But Bua knows they face a tough test against Naitasiri, who made headlines by toppling defending champions Lami High School in their zone last month.

Tuivunilagi is calling on fans and supporters to turn out in full force and rally behind the boys as they push for a coveted spot in the national quarterfinals.

Bua Central will face Naitasiri Secondary at 1.55pm today at Bidesi Ground in Suva.

