Olympic gold medalist Vilimoni Botitu will replace the injured Caleb Muntz.

He’ll join the team later today.

Following Muntz’s injury on Monday, the Fiji Water Flying Fijians coaching team were looking at options whether to bring Ben Volavola or Botitu.

Coach Simon Raiwalui said on Wednesday it would take one or two days to confirm the replacement.

Today it’s been confirmed that Botitu will come in for Muntz.