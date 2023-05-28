Bolaca returns after successful surgery

[Source: Ministry of Youth and Sports/Facebook]

Olympic gold medalist Napolioni Bolaca returned to the country yesterday following a successful ACL surgery and meniscus repair.

Bolaca had undergone a knee surgery in New Zealand earlier this month.

Minister of Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru and his staff visited Bolaca at his residence in Saweni, Lautoka yesterday.

Bolaca and his family thanked the Minister and his staff for the timely visit.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports in a social media post says it will continue to support Sports development programs and will look into the welfare of every sportsman and sportswoman in Fiji.