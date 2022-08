Boks named squad for Australia tests

[Source: Planet Rugby]

South Africa has picked a strong 34-man squad for their next two Rugby Championship matches in Australia.

Utility back Canan Moodie is the only uncapped player for tests.

The Springboks will make changes in the games against Argentina in Buenos Aires and Durban in September, which end this year’s southern hemisphere championship.

Coach Jacques Nienaber caused controversy last month in the series against Wales, using a second-string team for the second test which South Africa lost.

A stronger team was surprisingly beaten at home by New Zealand last Saturday.

Squad

Forwards: Lood de Jager (Wild Knights), Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz), Joseph Dweba (Stormers), Eben Etzebeth (Sharks), Deon Fourie, Steven Kitshoff (both Stormers), Vincent Koch (Wasps), Siya Kolisi (Sharks), Elrigh Louw (Bulls), Frans Malherbe (Stormers), Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears), Salmaan Moerat (Stormers), Franco Mostert (Honda Heat), Ox Nche (Sharks), Trevor Nyakane (Racing 92), Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs), Jasper Wiese (Leicester Tigers), Duane Vermeulen (Ulster)

Backs: Lukhanyo Am (Sharks), Damian de Allende (Wild Knights), Faf de Klerk (Canon Eagles), Andre Esterhuizen (Harlequins), Warrick Gelant (Racing 92), Jaden Hendrikse (Sharks), Elton Jantjies (NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes), Herschel Jantjies (Stormers), Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles), Willie le Roux (Toyota Verblitz), Makazole Mapimpi (Sharks), Canan Moodie (Bulls), Handre Pollard (Leicester Tigers), Cobus Reinach (Montpellier), Frans Steyn (Cheetahs), Damian Willemse (Stormers)