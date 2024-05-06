2024 Tourism Super Week gets underway

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Sofitel Fiji Resort and Spa buzzed with activities as delegates, participants, and stakeholders gathered for the commencement of the 2024 Tourism Super Week.

The week-long initiative was officially opened by the Assistant Minister for Tourism Alitia Bainivalu.

In her address, she expressed gratitude and stressed on the industry’s commitment to the advancement of sustainable tourism.

Assistant Minister for Tourism Alitia Bainivalu

The four-day program of the Super Week centres around three critical themes.

These include eco-friendly travel, technology in tourism and supporting local operations.

In addition, two days will be dedicated for a Cruise Symposium to explore opportunities and trends.

Through training sessions and workshops, participants will elevate industry standards to global levels.

The goal is to equip professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to excel in their roles.