Board congratulates Flying Fijians

The Board of Trustees of the Fiji Rugby Football Union has conveyed their sincere gratitude to the Fiji Water Flyting Fijians for their triumphant performance in the Pacific Nations Cup.

The board says it sends its heartfelt appreciation to head coach Simon Raiwalui and his dedicated coaching team for their unwavering commitment to the team.

The board recognizes and admires the team’s fervour, resilience, and collaborative spirit, which are a true embodiment of Fiji’s rich sporting ethos and cultural principles.

These accomplishments are seen as a robust cornerstone upon which the team can confidently face the impending challenges of the World Cup.

The board assures the team of its ongoing support and steadfast optimism.

The FRU stands resolute in its dedication to aid and endorses the Flying Fijians as they diligently prepare and strive for victory in the forthcoming 2023 Rugby World Cup.