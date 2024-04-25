Woman dies in freak accident

A 31-year-old woman died following an accident near the Waila Settlement in Naluwai, Naitasiri yesterday.

Police say the victim was driving a tractor loaded with bags of dalo, and it’s alleged the tractor veered off the road and landed in a nearby creek due to slippery road conditions.

The victim was trapped underneath the tractor.

Article continues after advertisement

Police say a 25-year-old man who was accompanying the victim managed to jump off the tractor, escaping serious injury and quickly sought help.

The woman was rushed to the Vunidawa Hospital where she was pronounced dead.