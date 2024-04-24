Kim Kardashian addresses jewelry rumors

Kim Kardashian [Source: CNN Entertainment]

Kim Kardashian has led quite the life.

While she has been sharing much of it with the public in reality TV series since 2007, Kardashian actually revealed some new gems during an appearance Monday on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” For example, she and her sister Kourtney used to walk the dog for their neighbor Madonna.

According to the reality star/entrepreneur, the pop icon was “transitioning out of the ’80s neon phase” and handed her and her sister a shoe box with a bunch of neon bracelets that were a hit when the then youngsters wore them to school.

Article continues after advertisement

Kimmel also asked a few questions to clear up rumors he had heard about Kardashian, like whether she blow dries her jewelry before she wears it.

Kardashian verified that she sleeps with her eyes partially open, washes her feet every night before bed and celebrated her 14th birthday at Michael Jackson’s Neverland ranch.

She also confirmed she prefers cardboard sleeves removed from a Starbucks cup because seeing or hearing it is “is like nails on a chalkboard to me,” and she can change car tires on her own.

Kardashian does not, however, have six toes on one foot.