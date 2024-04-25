Exciting match for U19 FSSRL final

Naitasiri Warriors [Source: Supplied]

The stage is set for an exciting Under-19 final of the Vodafone Fiji Secondary School Rugby League competition where Naitasiri Warriors or Ba Pro Dragons will be named the new winners of that grade.

Vodafone Head of Public Relations and Sponsorship Adriu Vakarau says there has been a remarkable display of resilience and skill from both teams especially when Naitasiri has defied all odds to clinch a coveted spot in the final on Saturday.

He adds that the team’s journey to the finals has been nothing short of inspiring, capturing the hearts of fans.

Vakarau adds that throughout the competition, the Warriors faced formidable opponents, but their tenacity and commitment to excellence have been evident in every match.

The two will clash at Ground one, Prince Charles Park in Nadi kicking off at 2.15pm on Saturday.