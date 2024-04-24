Father pleads not guilty to raping daughter

Lautoka court

A father accused of sexually assaulting and raping his own daughter has pleaded not guilty in court today.

The alleged incidents are said to have occurred between March 1st, 2023, and January 8th of this year.

Appearing before the Lautoka High Court, the accused listened as the charges were read to him, indicating his understanding of the allegations.

The prosecution also opposed bail for the accused, emphasizing the seriousness of the charges.

A hearing date has been set for further proceedings, during which the prosecution plans to present proposed agreed facts and draft a checklist for the case.

The matter is scheduled to be called again on the 9th of May.