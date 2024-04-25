Fiji Finals live on FBC Sports

The 2024 Fiji Finals will air live on FBC Sports HD.

Fijian Broadcasting Corporation has secured the broadcast rights to show the three days of competition on its free-to-air channel.

The Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Association has teamed up with FBC for the nation’s biggest sporting event.

Overseas viewers can also pay to watch the action on FBC Pop channel.

Pay-per-view details for overseas fans will be released soon.

Local fans are also urged to buy their tickets as it may be sold out today according to FSSAA acting secretary Biu Colati.

The Fiji Finals will be held from next Thursday to Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.