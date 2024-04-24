Expansion plans for outsourcing sector

[File Photo]

Outsource Fiji’s Executive Director Sagufta Janif says that they are actively exploring different overseas markets due to the rise in job opportunities through outsourcing.

Janif states Outsource Fiji plans on tapping into the United Nations and United Kingdom markets to boost employment opportunities in Fiji.

However, Janif stresses that a data protection law must be implemented to cater to those specific markets.

“So in order to tap into these markets in those countries, we need to have a data protection law. So that is something we are working on.”

Janif says that in efforts to enhance the employability of workers, the organization is implementing capacity-building projects to prepare individuals for the industry.

She says Outsource Fiji consistently works with universities, training institutions, and the organization’s in-house training to upskill those wanting to join the outsourcing industry.