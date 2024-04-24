Suva FA to have AGM in 21 days: Yusuf

The Suva Football Association will need to hold its Annual General Meeting in the next 21 days.

This has been confirmed by Fiji FA chief executive Mohammed Yusuf following their meeting with the Suva officials last night.

Suva failed to hold its AGM as mandated in their December 3rd, 2023 meeting because their accounts were not ready.

Fiji FA chief executive Mohammed Yusuf

However, Suva FA has submitted its audited financial accounts which have been approved by Fiji FA’s Audit and Compliance officer.

The Fiji FA CEO says they’ve asked Suva to advertise for the AGM and open for nominations with annual reports for the clubs to be presented as well.

Yusuf says they had a constructive and fruitful meeting which lasted almost two hours.