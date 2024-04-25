Hospital saves 277 lives in two years

Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital

Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital has been able to save 277 lives in two years.

This was highlighted by Director Dr. Krupali Tappoo while marking his two-year anniversary in Suva yesterday.

Dr. Tappoo adds that the hospital has hosted 10 international visiting teams since its inception to conduct live-saving surgeries on children with congenital heart disease.

She adds that this includes teams from India, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe.

“As the year progressed, the complexity of the cases also increased, and much has been achieved. The hospital reached a milestone when the youngest child to have been operated on was a two-week-old baby with a TAPVR operated on just two weeks ago.”

Dr. Tappoo adds that their team has also performed over 16,000 free echocardiograms.