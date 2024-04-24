Simpson makes Australia U17 netball squad

[Source: Amber Demmler]

Savusavu girl Leila Simpson has made the cut for the Australian under 17 netball side.

Young Leila Simpson will undergo training camps conducted by Netball Australia at the Australian Institute of Sport in July.

The youngster is the daughter of Rayne and Megan Simpson who both served as coaches in the country.

Rayne Simpson is a former Cakaudrove and Northern Sharks coach during the Colonial Cup franchise competition in 2005 while his wife Megan is a former Fiji Pearls coach.

Megan who is also Netball Victoria General Manager, High Performance and Pathways expressed pride in the number of Victorian athletes selected for national squads, highlighting the strength of their development programs.

She says that national selection is a testament to the dedication and skill of the athletes, providing an exciting opportunity for them to grow alongside peers from across Australia.