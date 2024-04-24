Tawake storms into Drua starting 15

Bitila Tawake [left] has forced her way into the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women’s starting line-up for the Super W final showdown against the Waratahs

Bitila Tawake has forced her way into the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women’s starting line-up for the Super W final showdown against the Waratahs this weekend.

Tawake had only joined the squad last week in the 25-14 semi-final win over the Western Force, having played for the Chiefs Manawa side in this year’s Super Rugby Aupiki competition in New Zealand.

The 25-year-old was the captain of the Fijian Drua Women when they won the Super W title in their inaugural season in 2022 and when they retained it a year later.

Article continues after advertisement

This is the only change made by coach Mosese Rauluni as Tawake replaces Ana Korovata at tight-head prop with Salanieta Nabuli at loose head prop.

Keleni Marawa will start at hooker while the starting back-row combination of Nunia Daunimoala, Sulita Waisega and captain Karalaini Naisewa has been retained.

Setaita Railumu will partner Jennifer Ravutia in the halves with Merewalesi Rokouno and Vani Arei manning the midfield.

Speedsters Adita Milina will pair up again with Merewairita Neivosa on the wings while star fullback Atelaite Buna will don the number 15 jersey once again.

Providing cover from the bench are Litia Marama, Loraini Senivutu, Tiana Robanakadavu, Mereoni Nakesa, Fulori Rotagavira, Evivi Senikarivi, Salanieta Kinita and Repeka Tove.

The Fijian Drua Women will take on the Waratahs in the Super W final at 4pm on Sunday at Ballymore Stadium in Brisbane and you can watch the match live on FBC Sports.