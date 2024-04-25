News

I am happy but party has been impacted: Gavoka

Shania Shayal Prasad Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

April 25, 2024 8:20 am

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka says he is happy with the reinstatement of fellow SODELPA leader, Aseri Radrodro as Education Minister.

However, he has expressed his concerns about the entire process and changes, stating that this has ruined the relationship within the party.

This comes as yesterday, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka confirmed that Radrodro will be given back his portfolio, as he was given three months to prove himself, a period which concluded on the 22nd of this month.

Gavoka says the education ministerial portfolio belonged to SODELPA, and he then filled it in as he did not want it to be vacant.


SODELPA AGM last Saturday

However, Gavoka states that this was misunderstood by certain members of the party.

“There were those who thought that I wanted the job. I didn’t. The money was marginal. It’s just that it was the SOELPA Ministry and it could not live it without any leadership. It was really in bad taste, indicating those who dominate the party, who believed that I coveted the position.”

The Deputy Prime Minister also states that from the beginning, they wanted all three members to hold one ministerial portfolio each, as attempts were made to do so in the case of Radrodro.

