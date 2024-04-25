Trial date for Natokowaqa murder set

Josaia Vukivuki in court

The trial date has been set for Josaia Vukivuki who is alleged to have killed 22-year-old Hashneel Sharma in Natokowaqa, Lautoka back in 2020.

Vukivuki is charged with one count of murder and his trial will be held from May 6th to the 17th.

The state also served a copy of the post mortem examination report to the defence.

Article continues after advertisement

They also informed the court that there were no pending issues and they were ready to proceed to trial.

The matter has been adjourned to May 3rd.

It is alleged that Vukivuki murdered 22-year-old Sharma whose body was found at the old service station in Natokowaqa, Lautoka.

Sharma sustained injuries to his head which resulted in his death.