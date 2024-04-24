NZ Warriors sign younger brother of Panthers superstar Nathan

Nathan and Jett Cleary celebrate [Source: NRL via Newshub]

The New Zealand Warriors have signed Penrith rising star Jett Cleary, the younger brother of Penrith Panthers halfback Nathan Cleary, to a three-year deal, Newshub can confirm.

Jett, 19, whose father Ivan Cleary is also the coach of the three-time defending NRL champion Panthers, has made the move to aid his development and ambition to play first grade.

Born in New Zealand when his father Ivan was coaching the Warriors, Jett starred for the Panthers throughout their youth ranks and is currently playing halfback for the Panthers SG Ball side.

He was tipped by many to eventually partner his brother Nathan in the halves for the Panthers, as the club prepares to bid farewell longstanding five-eighth Jarome Luai at the end of this season.

“It’s an exciting time for us to be able to bring a player of Jett’s quality into our pathways system from next season,” said New Zealand Warriors CEO Cameron George.

“The Cleary family has the strongest links with our club through Ivan’s time with us and it’s a special thrill to sign Jett and have the Cleary name back with us.

“We’re again truly grateful for the cooperation from Penrith and Ivan in helping to make this possible.”

The signing comes as the future of starting halfback Shaun Johnson remains uncertain. The 2023 Dally M Medal runner up is signed until the end of the season but has yet to sign a contract extension with the club.