Fiji 7s players bulk up for Singapore

The Fiji Airways Men’s extended squad had a solid training session at the High Performance Unit Gymnasium in Nasese today.

Coach Osea Kolinisau says the players have been given a rigorous weightlifting regime and diet program to bulk up for the Singapore 7s next weekend.

The former national 7s captain says bulking up the players will boost their defence, which has been one of their main downfalls this season.

“Some of them are pushing bigger weights because we want to get stronger and time is really short. There are a lot of quick turnarounds but we want to build the boys to get more muscle mass and get our strength back to help us in the contact areas, especially in defence.”

National Program Manager for 7s and 2020 gold medal-winning Fiji 7s coach Gareth Baber was also on hand to monitor the players during their gym session this morning.

Kolinisau says Baber has become a valuable member of the team, with his inputs on how to improve the side’s performance.

The Fiji 7s squad to the Singapore 7s is expected to be named tonight.

The Singapore 7s kicks off next Friday.