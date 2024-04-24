Fiji Finals tickets to sell out soon

Spectators will be lucky if they are still able to purchase tickets to the three-day Fiji Finals by this afternoon.

Fiji Secondary School Athletes Association acting secretary Biu Colati says tickets are selling fast and there’s a high chance tickets will be sold out by close of business today.

He says there haven’t been any purchases of single-day tickets; all sales so far have been for the three-day package deal.

“I’m just hoping that we reach Thursday which is tomorrow, I’m really hopeful because even some of us are trying to buy tickets and since it’s going online – parents and friends from overseas too are able to buy and that’s really depleting the number that we have.”

The acting secretary remains hopeful that there will still be some tickets available for purchase over the weekend and early next week for those who haven’t been able to purchase theirs yet.

The Fiji Finals will begin next Thursday and conclude on Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.