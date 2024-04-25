ANZAC Day honors fallen heroes

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka joined Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua, dignitaries, and members of the armed forces at the ANZAC Day Dawn Service held at the Suva Military Cemetery today.

ANZAC Day commemorates the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps who fought in the Battle of Gallipoli during World War I.

The April 25th landings in 1915 marked the first major military action for both nations and claimed the lives of thousands.

This year marks 109 years since the historic battle.

Australian High Commissioner to Fiji, Ewen McDonald highlighted the significance of ANZAC Day for Australia and New Zealand.

“Today, I would also like to take this opportunity to thank all current and former service personnel as well as their families and friends for the incredible sacrifices they make every day to keep us safe, and our region secure. On this day of remembrance, we honour all those who served in the First World War, the Second World War and all other wars.”

He paid tribute to the fallen, including Fijian sailors Able Seaman Nikotimo Puamau and Able Seaman Savenaca Naulumatua who died serving on the HMNZS Leander during World War II.

The ceremony included a wreath-laying by the Prime Minister and other dignitaries, followed by the last post and a minute of silence to honour all those who served in conflicts.

McDonald also acknowledged Fiji’s role in regional security, expressing Australia’s gratitude to their “Vuvale” the Fijian defence partners.