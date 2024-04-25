Three charged for allegedly defrauding bank

Three men will front the court for allegedly defrauding a bank of over $140,000.

It is alleged that between the 8th December 2018 to 21st December 2022 the first accused a 55-year-old man who was employed as a senior manager of a bank conspired with two other people to defraud the bank by selling off eight vehicles privately, when it was supposed to be sold by way of trade ins with approved licensed motor vehicle dealers, as per the bank policy.

The three are alleged to have benefitted from the sale of the eight vehicles worth $148,000.

They have been charged with one count each of theft and will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today.