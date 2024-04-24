Football

Suva FC records convincing win at the OFC Futsal Men's Champions League

OFC Media

April 24, 2024 7:52 pm

[Source: OFC Media via Phototek]

A whirlwind start paved the way for Suva FC’s impressive 7-0 win over Veitongo FC on day two of the OFC Futsal Men’s Champions League 2024 in New Caledonia.

Nikil Chand scored a hat-trick for the Fijian club champions inside the first three minutes at the ‘Arene du Sud’ near Noumea, to stun the Tongan champions.

Veitongo FC was coming off a tough 11-2 loss to AS PTT from New Caledonia on the opening day but were boosted by the arrival of national coach Manu Tualau ahead of the match.

Article continues after advertisement

The Fijians had the benefit of an opening day bye and were in the stands to watch Veitongo’s opening match and no doubt gained a valuable insight.

After Chand did the early damage, captain Rajneel Singh and Deepal Singh added goals to put Suva FC on course for a cricket score after 7 minutes.

But marshalled by captain Hemaloto Polovili Veitongo who refused to throw in the towel and created a good chance to get on the scoreboard through Oliveti Vai in the 11th minute.

They worked hard on defence to deny Suva FC too many chances for the remainder of the half.

But three minutes from half-time Fiji’s national captain Filipe Baravilala fired home Suva’s 6th before an own goal made it seven-nil at the break.

Whatever Tualau said to his Veitongo FC side at half-time did the trick as his players remained focused and put their bodies on the line to deny wave after wave of Suva FC attacks and they kept Suva FC scoreless in the second half.

SUVA FC :7 (Nikil CHAND 2’3’3’, Rajneel SINGH 4’, Deepal SINGH 7’, Filipe BARAVILALA 17’ Own Goal 18’)

VEITONGO FC: 0

HT 7-0

More water cuts as residents claim no notice

TLTB undergoing reforms says Vasu

Taskforce is non existent says Fong Chew

Girmit Day celebration promises insightful programs

Witness list for alleged murder case by Friday

Father pleads not guilty to raping daughter

Kamikamica to look for investors

Expansion plans for outsourcing sector

Bail hearing scheduled for Savusavu murder accused

Digicel Fiji unveils first 5G gaming experience centre

Yalayala claims he’s a scapegoat in murder case

Suva FC records convincing win at the OFC Futsal Men's Champions League

Unemployment biggest worry in India, world's fastest growing economy: Reuters poll

Crew members injured in crash on Georgia set of Eddie Murphy Amazon MGM movie ‘The Pickup’

Seven changes for Drua

Tawake storms into Drua starting 15

Ex-gang leader’s account of Tupac Shakur killing is fiction, defense lawyer in Vegas says

Fiji Finals tickets to sell out soon

Moss bags two silver medals

Musk targets Australian senator, gun laws in deepening dispute over X stabbing content

Simpson makes Australia U17 netball squad

Solomon Islands' Sogavare says he runs security amid tense wait for new government

Olympian Kristi Yamaguchi is ‘tickled pink’ to inspire a Barbie doll

NZ Warriors sign younger brother of Panthers superstar Nathan

US reaches $138.7 million civil settlement with victims of Larry Nassar

We need to win our remaining away games: Byrne

Photographer alleges he was forced to watch Megan Thee Stallion have sex and was unfairly fired

Argentina's Milei faces biggest protest yet as students march over budget cuts

Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets' to top records

Teba eyes Singapore 7s spot

Suva FA to have AGM in 21 days: Yusuf

Kim Kardashian addresses jewelry rumors

UN 'horrified' by Gaza hospital mass grave reports

Body found floating off Lami foreshore

Israel steps up strikes across Gaza

Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne Johnson pledged $10M for Maui wildfire survivors

Fiji Golf Club Open this weekend

Concerns rise as E-Cigarettes gain foothold

PM advances Fiji-Samoa collaboration in public enterprises

Anne Hathaway on 'Gross' 2000s chemistry tests

Police officers reminded of their roles

Soccer agent 'threatened' Chelsea director over Zouma fee, UK court hears

MGM U-18 set for Japan tournament

Publisher testifies in Trump hush money trial

William and Kate thank fans for Louis' birthday wishes

Solomon Islands preps for tense government talks

Decent work essential for prosperity says President

Help locate missing children

Government to look into surcharging concern

Drua women ready for the Tahs

Arsenal hammer Chelsea to move three points clear at the top

Krishna scores winner in leg one of semifinal

Navua slowly gains ground

Ministry warns against illegal development

TLTB embarks on comprehensive consultation with landowners

Modi calls rivals pro-Muslim

NDMO advances in disaster management

Preparations underway for Girmit celebrations

Climate change poses risks to workers

Warriors nine in Pacific Combine

Catch-up crucial says Kuruleca

Djokovic considers dropping coach after 20 years

Youth group volunteers at Nasavu Nursing Station

Rice harvesting underway in Ra

Sorovi up for selection as Drua brace for Moana

Ten dead as Navy helicopters collide mid-air in Malaysia

Concerns over safety gear neglect

Fiji steps up against terrorism risks

Errors drag Tailevu Naitasiri down

Stray animals an issue in rural communities

Former assistant treasurer faces corruption charges

Swimmers step up at Oceania meet

More females take interest in MBA Program

Wallabies to hunt for Grand Slam as Spring Tour fixtures confirmed

Jordan Petaia to miss remaining Super Rugby Pacific season

Police constable charged with bribery

Vigilance urged after children involved in accidents

Australia PM criticizes Musk after X post ruling

Fiji Airways confirm platinum sponsorship for FTE

US Report: India faces criticism for Manipur abuses, media harassment

Matarugu and Cumu in doubt for Super W final

Rebel Wilson edits memoir, removes Cohen Claims

DFPL venues confirmed

Work on National Roads Policy underway

Ministry continues to counter terrorism efforts

Solomon Islands faces tense wait for election results

Fiji elected Vice Chair of ESCAP80

Prosecutor given time in alleged murder case

Chelsea condemn racial abuse aimed at Jackson

Sports commentator charged with corruption

NDMO updates partners on disaster preparedness

FNU and Solomon Islands University strengthen ties

Met Gala 2024: A Star-Studded Night at the Met Museum

Minister pledges sustainable healthcare investment

Trump trial: Election corruption alleged

Help prevent suicides, share your problems

Tourism Summit underway in NZ

FCS concludes job evaluation exercise

Taylor-Johnsons confused by age gap attention

Israeli troops storm back into eastern Khan Younis

Man facing alleged murder charges to front court

India: Peaceful Election Rerun in Manipur

Johnson once dreamed of being a country music star

Drua calls on Brisbane Fijians

Retirement age for critical professions to be extended

Senior players have a discipline problem: Khan

Tourism Fiji sees positive start to 2024

Salary restructure to tackle MIT’s shortage

Fiji Finals online tickets launched

Oceania Athletics teams up with Digicel Fiji

TLTB invests abroad

Fiji develops open distance learning

Crusaders eye comeback despite loss

Djokovic to skip Madrid Open

Police Head reshuffles positions

15 people injured when tram collides with guardrail at Universal Studios theme park

Five rockets fired from Iraq towards U.S. military base in Syria

Basics key for Naisewa ahead of final

FNA calls for decisive actions

Typhoid vaccination rolled out in the North

Khan stands firm

Great service by Walesi says Kamikamica

Ponga out for months

Beware of scams offering fake health insurance

Bristol move into top four with record 13-try Newcastle win

Safer violence intervention methods urged

Deepfakes of Bollywood stars spark worries of AI meddling in India election

Minister leads discussion on kava industry

Haiti's capital under gang attacks ahead of government transition

Sogavare returns for his 7th term

State told to prove Kim’s citizenship

‘Civil War’ continues box-office campaign at No. 1

Structured educational activities planned for students

Calls for inmate management

PNG leader responds to Biden's cannibalism comment

Yoko Ono to receive Edward MacDowell Medal for lifetime achievement

Buna hopes for the best

Survey unveils growing dependence on DFS in Fiji

Plans underway for Vatia City development in Tavua

Some young people see Trump as an answer to their economic woes

LTA raises concerns over misattributed traffic violations

Governance issues plague Suva FA

Plans to enhance Justice of Peace services

Minister urges climate resilient village planning

Relief for Ten Hag but United's fragility exposed yet again

Mary J. Blige, Cher, Ozzy Osbourne, A Tribe Called Quest and Foreigner get into Rock Hall

Kohli unhappy with umpire after new full toss review method rules him out

Bellingham's strike hands Real comeback win over Barcelona

Netanyahu opposes sanctions on army battalions

PSG close in on league title with 4-1 victory over Lyon

Alcohol-fueled incident leads to tragic death

Billie Eilish reveals tracklist for third studio album

Two-bedroom home destroyed in fire

Massive river flooding expected in China's Guangdong, threatening millions

Police investigate body find

Ministry of Health dismisses misleading post

Flavor Flav on life, love, and his hype man role

FCLC gears up for Farmers’ Forum

Victoria Beckham reunites with Spice Girls at 50th

India to rerun election at 11 places in Manipur after violence

Tabuya seeks funding for rehab facility

Composure and discipline the key: Thomas

Education Ministry to reassess priorities

Last minute technique changes helped Taekwondo duo

PM calls the shot says Radrodro

More than 14 Palestinians killed in West Bank violence

Concerns raised over loss of technical talents from EFL

FCS faces caregiver shortage

Fans confront ref in Nadi

Overwhelming demand for Rural Housing Assistance program

Prakash wins Rapid Chess title

EFL assistance during COVID19 costs approximately $6.77m

Tikoduadua supports salary increase for FCS officers

Liverpool beat Fulham 3-1 to climb level with Arsenal

Fiji Sea Salt shines at GoldFM ROC market

Villa Secure 3-1 Win Over Bournemouth

Mateta Nets Brace in Palace's 5-2 Win Over West Ham

First half blitz sets up Sharks' big win over Cowboys

West Bank Violence: 14+ Palestinians killed

Simple mistakes costing us: Mannu

Bulldogs pile on points as Knights lose Ponga

Composure and decision-making critical: Rauluni

Tuisawau clarifies Kadavu road works

Minister advocates for local market focus

Babasiga Lions too strong for Nasinu

Critical training for Ministry of Lands staff

Garcia stuns Haney, wins decision

23 Chinese Swimmers Test Positive, Cites Contamination: WADA

Deo urge leaders to put their differences aside

Isla Fisher supported by Nicole Kidman during divorce

China urges powers to avoid rivalry in South Pacific

Ministry stresses joint approach for effective land management

We have to believe in ourselves: Arei

Thousands of Israelis join anti-government protests

Taylor Swift album hits 300M Spotify streams in a day

Opportunity for Ba to jump into second spot

Improving health infrastructure tops priority

Over 400 families to receive lease

Garcia misses weight for Haney fight

Duplantis sets pole vault record in Xiamen