Summit focuses in health of indigenous people

[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services - Fiji/ Facebook]

The health of indigenous people in the Asia-Pacific region is among the many topics discussed at the World Health Summit Regional meeting, underway in Melbourne, Australia.

Minister for Health Dr Atonio Lalabalavu is part of the meeting with his Permanent Secretary Dr Jemesa Tudravu.

The summit’s agenda includes discussions on health equity for women and girls, the intersection of Artificial Intelligence and traditional knowledge, global pandemic preparedness, and the challenge of misinformation.

Article continues after advertisement

Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong says the convention is an opportunity for delegates to share research-based solutions and highlight the needs of communities, especially indigenous people.

She says there is a need for innovative solutions to improve health in the Asia Pacific region.

Summit Regional Meeting co-president Professor Sophia Zoungas says the calibre of people in attendance gives real hope that they will be able to address some of the health inequities that exist in the Asia-Pacific region.

This is the first time Australia is hosting the three-day summit through Monash University.