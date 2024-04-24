Witness list for alleged murder case by Friday

Bradley Dawson

The prosecution in the case of Bradley Dawson who is accused of killing his wife during their honeymoon in Fiji, have revealed their intentions to submit their witness list by Friday.

DPP lawyer Simione Seruvatu stated that among the witnesses to be called during the trial, two are from Australia.

The prosecution’s witness list has also grown from 28 to 29 individuals, indicating the complexity and depth of the case.

The trial dates have been set from the 10th to the 21st of June, however, prosecutor Seruvatu informed the court of a potential disruption of two days during the trial, as they would need to attend their annual conference.

The judge acknowledged this concern but confirmed the trial’s start date, suggesting a flexible approach to manage any scheduling conflicts as they arise.

In response, defense counsel Anil Prasad disclosed plans to request access to the exhibits for use during the trial.

Moreover, the judge raised the possibility of visiting the crime scene during the trial week, emphasizing the significance of firsthand observation.

Arrangements for such a visit will be made in advance to facilitate this.

The case will be recalled on the 28th of May.

Dawson stands accused of beating his wife, to death in 2022 at the secluded Turtle Island Resort.